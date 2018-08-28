Mussa Denies Dumping DPP

Former Cabinet minister and a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive party (DPP) Yunus Mussa has refuted claims that he has joined the newly-formed United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Last week reports circulated on the social media suggesting that the former Zomba Central legislator had dumped the blue camp and that he was tipped to become UTM’s president for the eastern region.

But addressing a political rally at Matiya Primary School ground in Zomba, Mussa rubbished that claims insisting he was still a DPP member.

Mussa said: “Those are false rumours aimed at damaging my relationship with the president [Peter Mutharika] and other DPP leaders.”

Ironically, when the rumour erupted I was in Balaka to collect nomination forms from DPP eastern region party officials aspiring to contest as the party’s parliamentary and Local Government candidates.”

The politician further said if there was a time he could have left his party was in 2014 when he lost his parliamentary seat to incumbent legislator Patricia Kainga-Nangozo who recently defected to DPP from People’s Party (PP) on whose ticket she won.

This means Mussa will face his rival and incumbent legislator again during the DPP primaries.-( By Leah Malimbasa- MEC Stringer)