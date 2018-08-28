Airtel Customers Win Big in ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ Promotion

Two Airtel customers are smiling all the way to the bank after winning cash prizes of K1 million each in the first draw of the ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion rolled out by Airtel.

The competition, which started on August 15 and will run until December 5, will have a total of 2029 winners with one lucky customer walking away with a grand prize of K10 million.

According to Airtel Marketing Director, Frank Magombo, the purpose of the competition is to reward loyal customers as well as encourage those who don’t purchase bundles to take advantage of the competition to do, saying the bundles are affordable and convenient.

“We have received an overwhelming response from our customers and we are very excited as Airtel to award our customers who use our services as we have done today,” said Magombo.

Magombo assured Airtel customers of fairness and transparency in the competition, stating that the 28 K1 million winners will come from across all the districts in the country.

A primary school teacher, Rhoda Hara, who is one of the 1 million kwacha winners from Blantyre, was in disbelief and could hardly contain her excitement upon getting the call from Airtel.

“I am grateful and very honoured to be the recipient of this prize and I urge all my fellow Airtel customers to continue purchasing these bundles in order to improve their chances of winning like I did,” exclaimed Hara.

The other lucky winner has yet to receive the good news as unfortunately, his phone could not be reached since the call went unanswered. The draw also saw 70 customers walk away with K10, 000 each and 70 others with 4G MiFi routers.