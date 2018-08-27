No Party Colours at Umhlangano , No Need to Invite Chilima

The Organizing Committee for 2018 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni celebrations slated for September 1, 2018 says the grouping will not entertain anyone putting on party colours to be part of the celebrations.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Sunday in Ntcheu, Chairperson of the Committee, Senior Chief Makwangwala said despite the fact that the event would have political party leaders in attendance, the committee would like to have a happy and colorful.

“We have of course, invited political party leaders to be part of us but we have agreed as a committee that they should not come in their party colours and so too the supporters. We will send letters to all invited parties to instruct their supporters not to come in their party colours,” he pointed out.

Makwangwala said the committee has invited the State President Prof. Peter Mutharika, and Leader of opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera, among other political party leaders.

On the Vice President ,Dr Saulos Chilima, the Chair disclosed that he does not require to be invited being one of the Impis of the Ngoni Maseko under Paramount Chief Gomani V and therefore his attendance is certain.

Chief Makwangwala has indicated that all preparations for the event are at an advanced stage except that the committee is yet to raise the required money for the event which will start on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

“Our budget is pegged at K 16 million; we have raised a good amount and still doing the fundraising. Some have just made pledges which we expect to have them honoured before the end of weekend,” he stated.

The Organizing Chairperson has since extended the call to people of good would to help financially or materially.

“We tried as a heritage to raise some money but as you can see, the amount is just huge hence we are asking some well-wishers to help us raise the required funds,” he added.

Umhlangano is a Zulu word meaning reassembling of or coming together of people from one or same ethnicity to share cultural beliefs and more importantly, to thank God for the good things or blessings bestowed on them.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of the month of September every year at Mkolimbo Village in Ntcheu.-MANA