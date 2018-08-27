Mulanje Teenager Dies Over Eid-al-Adha Meat

A teenager identified as Patrick Salimu has died in Mulanje after a fight erupted over Eid-al-Adha meat, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

Police said a relative to the deceased , Sitolo Mathewe reported that the deceased on Wednesday went to an Islamic festivity called Eid – al – Adha where at the end he was given meat.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Grecium Ngwira said when Mathewe arrived home another man showed interest in buying the meat from him which he turned down.

He added that forcibly, Steve Kathala, grabbed the meat fishing out a K200 note from his pocket as payment. But this did not please Salimu, a thing that led to a fight.

“Upon seeing this, Salimu (the deceased) and nephew to Mathewe intervened but he was severely beaten and became unconscious,” Ngwira explained.

“Well-wishers took him to the hospital where medical personnel declared him dead, postmortem results done at Mulanje District Hospital established that death was due to a ruptured spleen,” the Police Publicist added.

Police are chasing for the suspect who escaped after the incident. Salimu, 18 came from Mpholiwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Njema in the district.

“On this note, Police wishes to advise the public to use proper ways of resolving differences especially petty issues to avoid loss of life,” Ngwira said.