Four Years for Arson

Second Grade Magistrate Court in Mangochi has sentenced a 35 year old man to four years imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for arson in Mangochi.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Friday, Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Mangochi Police, Sergeant Amina Daudi said on the evening of August 21,2018 Samson Grey went to the victim’s house where he started shouting at her for no reason.

“When the victim’s husband heard the noise he came out of the house to find out what has transpired. Instead the accused resorted to beating his brother in law mercilessly for intruding. The husband just left the compound without fighting back,” she explained.

Daudi added that later the accused took a piece of burning wood and set the house on fire.

“As fire was razing the house down, the accused threatened to kill any well-wisher who attempted to put it off until all properties were burnt to ashes,” she said.

The DPRO said the villages alerted the police who visited the scene and apprehended him the same night.

Appearing in court the accused person pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector, Elias Chitsulo pleaded with the court to impose a custodial sentence since the accused person’s inhuman conduct cannot be tolerated to the society.

Second Grade Magistrate, Augustine Mizaya concurred with the state hence sentenced him to four years IHL for an offence of arson contrary to section 337 of the penal code.

Grey hails from Machilika Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nankumba in Mangochi.