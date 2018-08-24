Youth Warned Against Political Violence

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila has appealed to youth in the country to never get involved in political violence but concentrate on building their future.

The Minister made the remarks Thursday at Bangwe Youth Centre in Blantyre during the commemoration of International Youth Day.

Kasaila said the country would be going to polls next year and chances were high that many political parties would use them to spark violence’s and in the end halt the electoral process.

“50 percent of the country’s population is comprised of the youth and because most of them don’t have something to do, they will be enticed to engage themselves in political violence.

“As youth, it is important that you desist from being used in political violence. Youth have huge role to play in the political circle but I can assure you that violence is not one of these roles,” he noted.

Kasaila asked the youth to consider elections as one of the democratic process that open opportunities for them to choose leaders of their choice and that way, foster development.

“All youth that have attained the age of 18 years should go and register and make sure that this year’s election processes flow smoothly and peaceful,” the Minister advised.

On Youth empowerment, Kasaila said government was implementing a number of vocational as well as entrepreneurial programmes with the aim of making the young Malawians active and economically independent.

“The whole reason of introducing community technical colleges was to empower the youth with some skills so that they become self-reliant.

As Government, we are impressed with the results of these colleges so far and it is our dream that by December this year, every district should have a community technical college,” he said.

Kasaila assured the youth of governments commitment to provide them with free space where they can discuss their issues freely and take part in decision making.

A Member of National Youth Peace Forum, Peter Mumba said no member of the youth community would be used in political violence.

He said the focus of many youth now is how they can sharpen their future and they would not accept to be dragged in politics.

“Youth in the country have come up of age and we will not allow to be cheated and be used to cause violence. We are a peaceful member of the community and nothing will change our goal which is improving our lives,” Mumba pointed out.