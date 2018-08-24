TN Stars Release 11 Players

Over 52 players from various teams in the domestic league in the country and one foreign based player have changed teams during the mid-season transfer window market.

Transfer market opened on July 30, 2018 during the TNM Super League mid-season break, saw 52 major transactions and signing of two players from Reserve or Youth side.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Blantyre, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) General Secretary Williams Banda said the teams used the newly introduced electronic transfer system (e-transfer system) to transact.

“Every transaction in the just ended mid-season transfer market used the Domestic Transfer Matching System which is a system of transaction that takes place online, but the only challenge we had is the change of officer user,” he pointed out.

Banda said during the window market, Silver Strikers de-registered Katinji Binwell, Elisha Nyirongo and Colleen Nkhulambe and brought on board Prince Phiri from Kasungu Police and Hajji Wali from their Reserve side.

Tigers brought in Osman Balala from Nchalo United, TN Stars released 11 players and signed Mavuto Blackson, Koteli, Mavuto Chirwa, Clifton Jekapu and Udo Osborne.

Civil Sporting registered Rankin Mwale from Mafco FC and Hudson Milanzi from Mzuni FC. He added that Blue Eagles signed Paul Masters and Grant Zakumbuyo.

2016 Defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks brought in Ian Banda from Nchalo United, Komani Msiska and Marshall Maluwa from their Youth side.

The SULOM GS added that Mzuni FC has de-registered seven players and brought on board seven new players, Mike Kasoka, Blessings Vinkhumbo, Maxwell Gastin, Chancy Mtambo, Daimoni Fred, Elisha Nyirongo and Patrick Tembo from Karonga United.

Karonga United engaged Chimwemwe Miwanga, Evance Odie, Isaac Attakpah, Frank Chigozie and Isaac Asiedu.

Moyale Barracks registered Dan Katundu while Mafco FC has registered Paul Ndhlovu, Vitumbiko Phiri, Ronald Khunga, and Hannock Howard.

League leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets re-signed their Zambia export, Dalitso Sailesi from Lusaka Dynamos and Colleen Nkhulambe on loan to Silver Strikers.

Defending Champions, Be Forward Wanderers made no signings but were keen to release four to five players from their 32 man squad due to financial constraints.