Road to 2019: Norway Calls for Political Tolerance

Deputy Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Merethe Luis has called for tolerance among political parties in the country to ensure that peace reigns ahead of 2019 tripartite elections.

Luis made the remarks Tuesday after making courtesy calls to Karonga District Commissioner’s office and Karonga Cultural Museum Centre where she donated two computer-sets.

She said in a democratic state, it is bad for political parties to engage in violent acts but rather they should respect other political players’ opinions.

“It is important to respect other people’s opinions in as far as democracy is concerned, for instance, the torching of two vehicles in Mangochi which belonged to one of the political groupings was not right,” saidLuis.

The Deputy Ambassador further highlighted the importance of embracing the 50:50 – campaign in the 2019 tripartite elections, saying women involvement in decision making and policy development is paramount for the country’s general development.

She said Malawian women are capable of contributing to the country’s development, hence the need to support them to take up political and public service leadership positions.

Luis then hailed government and non-governmental organizations for their efforts in reducing early and forced marriages in Karonga District and the country as a whole.

District Commissioner for Karonga, Richard Hara thanked the Norwegian deputy ambassador for visit Karonga, saying the district council appreciates the Norwegian Government support towards construction of an amphitheatre at Karonga Cultural Museum Centre.

“As a council, we appreciate the visit by the Norwegian Deputy Ambassador to Malawi, we have discussed quite a number of issues but much of her interests are in women empowerment as well as girl-child education,” said Hara.