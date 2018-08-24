Operation Landslide: Nankhumwa to Hold ‘Mother of All Rallies’ in Blantyre

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday is expected to hold mother of all political rallies at Bangwe-Desert Ground in Blantyre.

According to Honorable Nankhumwa Official Facebook page, the historical rally will start at noon.He said this will be his first political rally after being elected as ruling party’s vice president for the southern region.

“Join me this Sunday, August 26 as I will be addressing my first rally after the 2018 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention last month (July).

“The rally is at Desert Ground in Blantyre Bangwe constituency from 12 noon. You are all invited,” reads part of the Facebook Post.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local government and Rural Development, further said that after Blantyre rally he will also hold similar rallies in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Neno, Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, and Chiradzulu districts respectively.