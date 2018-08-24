Kambewa ‘Golden Heart’ Cyclist

Nations Publication as described cyclist Stewart Kambewa, who has joined the newspapers Safe Motherhood charity initiative by offering to cycle 302kms from Blantryre to Lilongwe on September 8 as a good citizen, who has a golden heart.

Representing The Nation on Wednesday when First Merchant Bank (FMB) donated MK2 million towards towards Kambewa’s cause, John Kaunda said cycling 302kms is gruesome and unique and it only shows he is so determined to help other underprivileged mothers.

Kambewa, who shot to fame in 2016 by cycling 1,755kms from Nsanje to Chitipa in eight days to raise funds to build boreholes in selected parts of the country, intends to cycle 302kms from Kameza in Blantyre to Lilongwe Shopping Mall in aid of underprivileged mothers in Ntchisi.

Mothers Day Fun Run is the newspaper’s annual Safe Motherhood initiative which seeks to curb and reduce unnecessary maternal deaths across Malawi and this year’s will be held in Ntchisi in support of its district hospital and its surrounding health centres.

Reports are that the Ntchisi District Hospital and its surrounding health facilities are facing many challenges, a situation which is putting people’s lives, especially pregnant women and newly-born babies at risk.

Spurred by this Safe Motherhood initiative, Kambewa decided to join the newspaper in raising the funds which The Nation targets to raise MK150 million from well-wishers.

For the Blantyre Lilongwe cycle, Kambewa targets to raise MK20 million and FMB has set the ball rolling.

At the cheque presentation at FMB’s headquarters in Blantyre, Head of Transactional Banking Ewen Hiwa said the bank is honored to stand behind their own.

“Giving back to the community through noble causes is at the core of FMB, as evidenced by the numerous projects implemented by the bank and even our chairman in his personal capacity,” Hiwa said.

“It is therefore very encouraging to realise that this culture of giving has been inculcated in the bank’s employees as can be seen in this gesture by Stewart.

“Added to this, by making this contribution, we are not only assisting an FMB family member in realizing a selfless goal, we are also contributing towards an improvement in maternal health care at Ntchisi District Hospital and the surrounding areas.

“We hope that this challenge will represent more than just a cycle from Blantyre to Lilongwe and that it will serve as a reminder to take stock of our own fortunes and also raise awareness of society’s most pressing needs that may require the attention and support of various stakeholders, financially, materially and morally,” Hiwa said.

The Nation’s John Kaunda thanked FMB for supporting Kambewa and the Safe Motherhood initiative, saying the bank is unique and deserves support.

He said the Mothers Day Fun Run started in 2005 with Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital as the first beneficiary through equipment and drugs for the martenity wing.

In Ntchisi, they are targeting to assist the district hospital and its surrounding 12 satellite health centre. So far they have raised MK50 million out of the MK150 million.

“We intend to turn the kilometers and time covered along these five stretches into funds and well-wishers can make their contributions through Airtel Money 0993 090 000 and TNM Mpamba 0883 323 232 — both are NPL mobile money accounts and the funds are going direct to NPL.”-(Duncan Mlanjira)