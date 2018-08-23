Egyptian Embassy Excites Malawians

The Egyptian Embassy has excited people of different professions in the country after offering scholarships to 10 Malawians to pursue different training programs in Egypt.

Speaking during the handover of the scholarship awards on Tuesday in Lilongwe, the Egyptian Ambassador, Maher El-Adawy said his embassy decided to grant scholarship awards to Malawians as one way of empowering them with additional skills regarding their professions.

“As the Egyptian Embassy, we decided to give further capacity building programs in many fields to Malawians as we want to equip them with extra skills relating to their field of expertise,” said El-Adawy.

He said the grant of scholarships is another milestone in the mission of the Egyptian Embassy, adding that the grant of scholarships to Malawians will promote development of the country.

The Embassy has offered scholarships to 10 Malawians from different professions including security, nursing, immigration and that concerned with fighting corruption.

According to the Egyptian Ambassador, the scholarships grant is part of Egypt’s appreciation of its bilateral relationship with the Government of Malawi.

“The scholarships award is another milestone in appreciating the good relationship between Malawi and Egypt which has existed since 1964. This means the two countries are moving in the right direction,” he said.

In his remarks, Malawi Police Deputy Inspector General Responsible for Administration, John Nyondo, said the scholarship awards given to the police officers would help them to have in-depth knowledge of their duties.

“As police, we are very thankful for the opportunity of scholarship training program which has been given to us. The training will help the officers to have in-depth knowledge of handling criminal cases,” said Nyondo.

A female Assistant Immigration Officer who has been awarded the scholarship, Brenda Chawinga, said the scholarship opportunity would help her to have in-depth knowledge and tactical skills in immigration issues.

The scholarship awards are for training programs in Criminal Security, Quality Nursing Care to Prevent Maternal and foetal death, VIPs and Vital Installation, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and African Cooperation for Decision Makers.