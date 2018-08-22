MEC Impressed With Voter Registration Exercise

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed satisfaction with the progress the voter registration exercise is making in Chikwawa.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday at the end of her tour to some registration centres in the district, MEC’s Chairperson, Dr. Jane Ansah said it was pleasing to note that most centres visited at day five had already reached 50 per cent mark and others above the projected figures.

“We believe that we should be able to reach 100 per cent of the projections at the end of the exercise. We have also noted that people in Chikwawa are cooperative and are coming in large numbers.

“For your information, this is only the sixth day of the registration,” said Ansah.

She added that monitors in respective areas visited assured MEC that messages have gone out to the masses and that communities were aware of the exercise and were responding positively.

On some minor technical faults reported from some centres, Ansah said people needed not to despair since the commission had prepared for any challenge.

“We have technicians in all the areas where the exercise is taking place and they are responding to where the problem is because we prepared well in advance,” said the MEC chief.

However, during MEC’s visit, it was reported by some community members that some chiefs under Paramount Chief Lundu were demanding money amounting to K500 to have their National Registration Bureau (NRB) forms signed.

“The problem of chiefs is an isolated one and in all the centres visited, only one in Salima District registered the issue. We engaged with other relevant electoral stakeholders like the District Commissioner to have the issue resolved.

“For your own information, at the onset of the exercise, we informed Ministry of Local Government to send out messages to all chiefs in the country not to demand money in the exercise. We were assured that there would not be any such problem,” Ansah added.

She, however, said from the beginning of the exercise, there have also not been any reported cases of foreigners trying to register in the voters roll.

However, Paramount Chief Lundu condemned the act by some chiefs under his jurisdiction who were demanding money from communities if their NRB forms were to be signed.

“This is bad and I can assure you that I am not aware of it. I will make sure that such chiefs are summoned to hear their side because such actions portray a bad picture of leaders,” said Lundu.

In Chikwawa, the MEC Chairperson who was joined by the electoral body’s Chief Elections Officer, Sammy Alufandika and other officials, visited registration centres such as Dyeratu, Makanga, St. Mathews, Jombo and Makande.