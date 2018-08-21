Dzuwa Arts Theatre in ‘Let’s Act Again’ Initiative

The Lilongwe-based Theatre Company, Dzuwa Arts Theatre, has embarked on a rare initiative dubbed as ‘Lets Act again’ initiative in a quest to revamp the theatre industry and promote theatrical talent in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Dzuwa Arts Theatre Director, Ignatius Kaphinde (SC) said his theatre group decided to introduce lets act again initiative after noticing the ‘dormancy’ of theatre activities in the country.

“As Dzuwa Arts Theatre, we observed that theatrical acting is dormant in the country, actors and actresses are not active, for this reason as a theatre group, we decided to come up with the initiative to remind people that there was once a time when drama was at peak.

“We also seek to remind actors and actresses that drama was once a culture of entertainment and with our initiative, we are calling actors and actresses to get back on the theatre ground,” said Kaphinde.

He added that through the initiative, the group is conducting stage theatre performances. In April 2018, the company showcased a play titled ‘Deborah’s Fate’.

The group is also currently set to showcase two plays titled ‘Four Years Later’ and ‘First and Last’ on September 22, 2018 at Lilongwe Community Hall.

Kaphinde said the concept of the two plays tackles issues of love, betrayal, social injustice, spiritual issues, gender based violence and the 50-50 campaign.

According to the director, the new initiative is bringing positive change in the country’s theatre industry since it started in 2017.

“With the initiative, we have seen some fruits in the theatrical industry. We have seen the coming up of theatre groups and the turn-out during our shows has been impressive and encouraging,” he said.

According to Kaphinde, drama is one of the tools which can bring positive change amongst communities in the country. However, he said there is need for concerted efforts among stakeholders to promote the country’s theatrical industry.

“We believe drama is one of the most important tools to development. If drama can be promoted we can have an informed nation because it is able to change the negative mindset of people on different issues such as gender equality,” he said.

One of the country’s cultural practitioners, Azaius Mkandawire, commended Dzuwa Arts Theatre for their new approach in the efforts to revamp and promote theatre, the art which some citizens think has gone down.

Mkandawire said the initiative would attract more people to venture into the theatrical industry and bring back life into it.