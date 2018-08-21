Chiefs Urged to Take Leading Role in Voter Education

As the 2019 tripartite elections draw closer, traditional leaders have been advised to take lead in mobilizing their subjects to go and register for them to be able to vote on May 21.

United Transformation Movement (UTM) National Chairperson, Noel Masangwi, made the remarks Sunday during a rally at St Augustine III in Mangochi.

“Traditional leaders live with people within the communities. If one is to say he/she is a traditional leader, it means they have got a lot of people in their backyard.

“It is very important for chiefs to mobilise their people and tell them to register because some people are confusing National Identification registration and voter registration.

We want traditional leaders to encourage people in their areas to go and register for them to be able to vote come May 21 next year (2018). That’s why we are encouraging the chiefs to be in the forefront mobilizing their subjects,” he said.

Masangwi further said that traditional leaders should mobilise their people because they can reach them (the subjects) within their own backyard.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) started registration in June, this year and they are now in the third phase.-MANA