NICE Delighted with 81 Percent Voter Registration Turnout

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has registered satisfaction with the number of people who have registered in the first three phases of the voter registration exercise.

NICE Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju revealed this on Friday during a meeting with members of the media in Blantyre.

Mwalubunju said the current voter registration turnout proves that the trust’s choice of mobilization strategies is viable.

“We are mobilizing people to go and get registered. We are doing this through the media, the religion platforms, traditional leaders, social media, drinking joints, football bonanzas and even via pupils in schools,” Mwalubunju said.

However, he indicated that the first phase of the registration was poorly patronized and that NICE capitalized on those challenges to build the momentum for the subsequent phases which have improved tremendously.

“So far, all the already captured districts have registered over 80 percent of the projected figures apart from Kasungu, which was in the first phase and recorded 74 percent of its 2018 projection,” Mwalubunju said.

He also attributed the impressive turnout to various government agencies such as the Ministries of Information and Communications Technology; Agriculture and Ministry of Local Government for assisting the Trust in resource mobilization especially loud hearer vehicles to reach even the most remote parts of Malawi.

Mwalubunju indicated that NICE trust will continue to intensify the mobilization in the current and forthcoming phases despite facing various challenges in trying to convince people.

“People are frustrated with some electoral leaders’ conduct, others are not willing to register as they previously did when the MEC registration card was the easily accessible valid identification for other purposes than voting only,” he said.

NICE trust southern region coordinator, Enock Chinkhutha added that for urban places such as Lilongwe and Blantyre, which are under phase four of the exercise, encounters with major employers and distribution of flyers through vehicles in traffic congestions is proving ideal.

Chinkhutha also attributed the higher turnout to a possibly competitive election anticipated ahead, elected leaders’ performance or underperformance which normally propels the electorate to cast their vote.