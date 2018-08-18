Shock: 9-Year-Old Boy Undergo Painful Circumcision

A nine – year – old boy from Chaima Village in Traditional Authority Jenala in Phalombe is currently in pain after traditional counselors circumcised him forcibly, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

The boy (name withheld) was circumcised against his will on August 5, this year after the traditional counselors abducted him.

According to the boy, assistants to the counselor abducted him during Manganje Dance that took place in the village as a way of attracting young boys to join the initiation camp.

“While we were watching the dance, two men came and grabbed me by both hands, warning me that I would die if I shouted or attempted to escape. They took me to the camp where they gave me some traditional medicine,” the boy alleged.

He added that during the night, his mother and uncle came to plead with the counselors to release him as there was no arrangement for him to get circumcised at the camp, but claimed that the counselors ordered the parents to pay K25, 000 for him to be released, which they never did.

“The following day, three men took me and asked me to lie on the ground. One held me by the head and neck, another closed my mouth so I could not shout while the chief counselor sat on my legs and started cutting my foreskin with a sharp object,” the boy claimed, adding that the pain he felt was unbearable.

The boy was released later in the day. However, he was injured and was rushed to Chitekesa Primary School where PSI is also conducting voluntary male medical circumcision and he received assistance.

The incident has occurred at a time Phalombe District Health Office has made a deliberate arrangement that during initiation ceremonies, medical personnel should be responsible for conducting the circumcisions while traditional counselors should concentrate on the counseling aspect.

Mother of the boy, Elizabeth Kamoto said all that she needs is for justice to be done on the people that injured her innocent child despite her several attempts to get him released.

Meanwhile, the chief counselor, Jafali Austin, 40, is in police custody pending to appear before the court of law to answer charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to Section 235 of the Penal Code.