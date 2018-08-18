Un-Malawian Behaviour By Chakwera at a Funeral

The Once Mighty Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera was ‘caught pants’ down after a photo circulating on the social media showing him laughing and talking selfies at Oliver Mwembe Msowoya’s funeral ceremony.

Oliver who was a brother to speaker of National Assembly and Former MCP’s Vice President Richard Msowoya died during the week after a short illness.

” With a heavy heart, I regret to announce that we have lost my eldest brother, Oliver. Family and friends will be gathering at home, in Nyungwe, to pay their final respects and later escort Oliver to his final resting place,” Speaker Msowoya posted on his official Facebook page.

In an interview with Maravi Express, Gogo Alinafe Gwaza, 75, from Zomba said when she was growing up, funerals carried with them respect, dignity, humility and honour.