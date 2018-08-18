Mutharika Pledges to construct Salima-Dwangwa Road

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says his government has secured funds for construction of M5 road from Kaphatenga in Salima to Dwangwa in Nkhotakota.

The president said this on Thursday when he made a whistle stop at Nkhotakota Boma on his way from Mzuzu to Lilongwe via the Lakeshore road.

While acknowledging that some sections of the 170kilometre road are in bad shape, President Mutharika reiterated that his government is committed to making sure that various developmental projects take shape and get completed in the country.

“Currently, the government is committed to undertaking 190 projects which are progressing smoothly and among those projects 18 roads are under construction countrywide. This is not an easy job and it has never happened in Malawi.

“The construction will be in two phases, shortly we will start with the Dwangwa-Nkhotakota road which is characterised by single carriage bridges and potholes and then we will finish off with Kaphatenga-Nkhotakota section,” he said.

The president also said that he would construct a jetty on Lake Malawi at Nkhotakota Boma to ease water transportation for the people who use the lake.

He also promised that he would construct 2000 houses for vulnerable population including those people with disabilities adding that he is going to ensure provision of potable water to people living throughout the district especially in hard-to-reach areas.

President Muntharika further advised people never to take opposition politicians seriously saying they are always opposing government to advance their selfish personal interests.

“Currently Malawi has the fastest growing economy in Southern Africa, the inflation is low and Kwacha is stable. My government has managed to work for a successful nation just within four years.

I therefore urge you to keep your voter registration certificates safe so that you re-elect Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) into government.

“Do not let some people deceive you. I hear someone has promised to provide a bullet train for the country when elected into power, this is pity considering that America which is one of the richest countries in the world failed to do the project because it is expensive, can Malawi achieve that without sufficient electricity?” he wondered.

Mutharika promised the people who had their farms destroyed by elephants that broke out from Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve that he would instruct the Ministry of Natural Resources to help all those affected with food.

The President’s next whistle stop was at Thavite Trading Centre in Salima.

Shadow Member of Parliament for the area, Felix Jumbe assured the president that people in the area, and Salima as a whole, are rallying behind DPP and are going to massively vote for it in next year’ tripartite polls.

President Mutharika assured crowds of people who gathered at the Trading Centre that government is prepared with relief maize to distribute to some households who failed to harvest enough maize due to climatic shocks such as dry spells and fall army worms.

Professor Mutharika said people should not panic and repeated that “no one in the country is going to die of hunger.”