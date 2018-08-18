China Injects Millions Into BEAM Trust

Malawi’s First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika said on Friday the K32 million donation Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust received from the People’s Republic of China would rescue 100 girls from child marriages.

She made the announcement in Lilongwe when she, on behalf of BEAM Trust, received a cheque donation to the tune of K32,550,000 from the Peoples Republic of Chinaat Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Mutharika said the money would assist the girls who had dropped out of school due to early pregnancies. She said with the funding, a total of over 300 needy girls, whose future would have been uncertain, will begiven an opportunity to go to school so that the country does not lose them to worthlessness.

“I say this because BEAM believes that education is the most sustainable way of beautifying our country. This is not a small amount, it is a big donation whose impact will be far reaching.

“I am also touched because there is a link between early marriages, early pregnancies and rising of cases of cervical cancer in women. This is why BEAM is taking a holistic approach to fight cervical cancer using education as a tool,” she said.

According to the first lady, the donation will also help BEAM Trust to conduct girls’ mentorship conferences with the aim to build their capacity around key role models to give them the inspiration and the much-neededencouragement towards their education.

Mutharika also commended the Chinese Embassy for the support it gives to BEAM Trust every year towards the schools’ competition called ‘My Clean School My Pride’ campaign.

She saidfor the past three years, BEAM has been receiving K21 million each year, but this time around, the donation has been increased to over K32 million which,she said, will add efficiency to the organization’s work.

Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Liu Hongyang, who presented the donation to the First Lady, said the gesture shown by BEAM’s activities only shows love and care for the young girls.

He said after hearing what Malawi is doing on the ground, especially for girls, he decided to increase the donation to take back the girls to school for education.

“I read the background of BEAM in some newspapers in Malawi, I know the growing dropout rate of school ranks 9th in Southern part of Africa and in Eastern part of Africa.

“In the population of Malawi, there are 47 percent of young girls who drop out of school for various reasons and particularly, for early marriages,” said Hongyang.

The Chinese Envoy stated that education is a tool to train not only the behaviour of human beings, but also the intelligence. He said in his country (China), they believe that women are half of the sky and in society, if the other half appears more intelligent than the other, it is not fair.