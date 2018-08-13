Mutharika Escape Corruption Charges

The K145 million payout to Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was deposited in a bank account for which President Mutharika is a sole signatory.

The graft-busting body’s investigation report showed that PI Limited deposited the money into DPP’s Standard Bank account soon after receiving payment from a Malawi Police Services Food Ration deal.

But ACB director Reyneck Matemba said the ultimate beneficiary of the contentious K145 million donation was DPP and not Mutharika.

Matemba said bank documents and other evidence that they have gathered, some of which President Mutharika provided “clearly show that the ultimate beneficiary of the K145 million was the Democratic Progressive Party and not the State President.”

Speaking to MBC in the latest edition of Talk to the President first aired last week Thursday, President Mutharika had maintained that his hands were clean and further described the K145 million as an honest donation.

President Mutharika said no single cheque was written in his name and that some individuals orchestrated the issue to blow it out of proportion.

According to the Malawi leader, the DPP account in question was opened for a project to construct the party’s headquarters in Blantyre.-MBC Online