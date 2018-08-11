Bullets Eye CAF Participation

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya says plans are underway for the team to participate in this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League slated for December.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency on Tuesday, Haiya said they held discussions and that one of the items discussed was the participation of the team in CAF.

“We shall be registering for this year’s CAF competition tournament. As of now, Bullets have all the potential and capabilities of participating in the tournament, for example, we are financially stable and we have a strong team on the actual pitch,” said Haiya.

He added that the lessons they learnt from the mistakes made when they participated in the CAF tournament in the 2014/2015 soccer season will be utilized to ensure that the team progresses to group stages and even further.

“Bullets is now being run as a company, where losing is one of the challenges a business or company faces. We do not want to have a deficit budget and that is why we are preparing financially and, on the pitch, so that by the time we will be registering, we will be stable in all those areas,” Haiya said.

He further said the team was prepared for the next round of the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League and also probably for the CAF championship tournament ahead.

Meanwhile, one of the soccer analysts in the country, Charles Nyirenda has said Bullets’ decision to participate in this year’s CAF competition is a good idea because it is a good platform to expose players internationally.

He added that when Bullets competed in 2004 CAF tournament, nine of their players were bought and they were the same players who helped Flames to go into the African Cup of Nations in 2010.

“Wanderers players have gained confidence after playing in CAF, similarly with Masters Security FC. However, Bullets should have friendlies against other strong African clubs like Zanaco, Zesco, Green Capital, Dynamos or Simba before playing in the CAF,” said Nyirenda.

The last time Bullets played in the African Champions League was in 2015 after they had won the Super League for two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015.

CAF Champions League is the biggest domestic league in Africa which is participated by teams that have emerged champions in their local leagues. It is played by all local leagues’ champions on the continent.