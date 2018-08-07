DPP to Turn North Into Paradise-Goodall

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe has urged people of Khosolo in Mzimba District to vote for DPP during the forthcoming tripartite elections for development to forge ahead.

Gondwe who is also Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Development made the call Sunday when he addressed a meeting at Kapita Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Khosolo in Mzimba.

He assured the people that DPP government remains committed in ensuring fair distribution of development projects across the country.

“Leaders are supposed to fulfill what they pledge in all fairness and as DPP under the leadership of the President, Prof. Peter Mutharika, we are just like that, hence the need for people across the country to continue rallying behind DPP,” Gondwe pointed out.

The Vice President told the gathering that plans to construct a tarmac road from Kakwale Turn-off to Dwangwa passing through Khosolo, a development which said once implemented will improve road network and promote business activities in the area.

Addressing a meeting at Mbalachanda in the same district, DPP General Secretary, Grezelder Jeffrey said development is a process and people have to be patient and should not be misguided by selfish politicians.

“You should not be carried away by the other political parties which do not have any vision for the country,” she said. –MANA