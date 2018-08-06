Msasa Scoops Public Relations Society Presidency Unopposed

Head of Corporate Affairs at TEVETA, Lewis Msasa, has been re-elected as president of the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) at the Society’s AGM held on Saturday at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Msasa, who was already at the helm of the Society as President, sought fresh mandate and he went through unopposed in the election that was presided over by Malawi Electoral Commission.

UNICEF Communications Officer, Rebecca Phwitiko, was elected Vice President while National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Communications Officer, Telephorus Chigwenembe and British High Commission Communications Officer, Benson Linje were elected to the positions of General Secretary and Vice General Secretary, respectively.

National Bank of Malawi Spokesperson, Annie Magola, is PRSM Treasurer while MACRA’s Communications Officer, Clara Mwafulirwa is Vice Treasurer.

In his address, Msasa said as president, he would strive to ensure that professionalism and transparency are upheld at all times among the PRSM membership and that he would also work at expanding the membership.

“So far, we have 77 paid up members but they are mostly from the corporate world,” explained Msasa, adding: “So we have the task to reach out to fellow members in government so that we work together in our efforts to work as professionals.”

The PRSM was also officially launched later in the evening at a cocktail reception where British High Commissioner to Malawi, Holly Tett, was guest of honour.

Tett hailed PRSM for holding the election, describing the role of spokespersons as critical, especially with the current era of information technology.

“Information management in Malawi is very critical especially with the rise of social media where we have fake news, it’s a challenge managing information and promoting policies in a responsible way,” said Tett.

She added: “We have similar difficulties even in the UK or US, so let’s get Malawians in the fore front knowing how to manage information for the general public to make informed choices.”

Also present at the launch were representatives from the corporate world in the district, public sector and civil society organizations.

PRSM started in 2016 as a whatsApp grouping before it later got registered as a society in December 2016, according to Msasa.