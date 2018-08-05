Voter Registration On Cinema

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rolled out a programme called Community Cinema and Dialogues which is using cinema to woo more people in Lilongwe to register and vote in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Constituencies in both Lilongwe City and Rural are being treated to the free cinema which is raising awareness about voter registration process and spreading messages about the importance of participating in elections.

State owned news agency, Malawi News Agency (Mana) witnessed huge crowds gathered at various points on Friday to watch the cinema.

A spectator at one of the points, Mary Banda noted that the cinema had cleared out misconceptions she had about voter registration.

“There were rumors that people without national identity cards are not allowed to take part in voter registration and if found the police would arrest them.

The Cinema has however assured us that one can still go and register even if they do not have the national identity card,” she said.

Village head for Gostino village in Chitedze thanked MEC and Center for Development Communication (CDC) for the cinema shows in her area saying her subjects had enjoyed themselves hence many of them would register to vote next year.

Facilitator for CDC, Jacob Chirwa said they are using cinema to provide civic education on voter registration to boost turnout for the exercise.

“We are using cinema shows to raise awareness on voter registration because people are easily attracted by what they see.

This approach is unique since it combines both audio and visual which makes the message to be easily understood,” he pointed out.

Constituency Civic and Voter Registration Assistant, Gemini Thinda said there is impressive turnout of people to voter registration centres in his area due to a massive sensitization campaigns being carried out by various stakeholders.