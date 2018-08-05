UTM Angers Civil Society Organisations

The National Elections Systems Trust (NEST) and Centre for Women in Conflict and Development (CECOWDA) has accused Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement for verbally attacking country’s first lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika.

In a rally held at Njamba Freedom Park in the commercial city of Blantyre last week United Transformation Movement top officials including Patricia Kaliati and former first lady Calista Mutharika took turns attacking Gertrude Mutharika for reasons better known by them, and them alone.

Reacting to the sentiments during a press conference held on Saturday in Blantyre NEST and CECOWDA made reference that Madam Calista described Madam Gertrude as uneducated and not fit to be the first lady of this country during last Sunday’s rally at Njamba Freedom Park.

“We National Elections Systems Trust, in conjunction with Centre for Women in Conflict and Development, would like to share our disappointments of hate speeches targeting the First Lady of the Republic Madam Gertrude Mutharika,” NEST’s Executive Director Unandi Banda said at the press conference, joined by CWCD executive director Carol Mvula.

“For those who might have have missed it, the former First Lady Callista Mutharika castigated Her Excellency Gertrude Mutharika during their political rally at Njamba in Blantyre. As a former first lady she was supposed to be the last to be embraced with hate speeches.

“It should be made clear here that Madam Gertrude Mutharika is not a politician and does not have any political platform and thus, she should not be subjected to such ridicule.”

The two NGOs made reference that Madam Gertrude is apolitical and that her efforts are solely for development purposes.

“As you are aware, the country’s First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika launched Beatify Malawi Trust (BEAM) on 13 September 2014 and since then she has been busy championing the organization to fulfill its objectives.

“Madam Mutharika has also been busy with campaign of a Global Poverty Project, an arm of the World Bank to increase global and political voices to achieve commitment and action to end poverty at least by 2030.

“Of late, we have seen her doing an addition job of preserving the girl child through the launch of ‘My clean School my Pride’ campaign, an initiative that aims at promoting good sanitation practices and create environmental conscious minds among school going children in the country especially for the girl child.

“Malawi, being the party to The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), an advisory declaration adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, we should be geared to protect individual freedoms.”

The two NGOs jointly continued to say that as the country is approaching the 2019 polls, they are calling all associates in political circles to safeguard democracy by respecting rights of the women and other people especially people who have no political platforms.

“As gender activists we are calling upon fellow women to desist from defaming other women to avoid being seen as couriers of pull her down syndrome,” Mvalo said.

Former President Bakili Muluzi, at the United Democratic Front (UDF) convention at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, also made reference to UTM’s style of castigating people, saying such hate speeches have no place in Malawi’s modern democracy.

NEST is an NGO registered under Trustees Incorporation Act and is mandated to check what is happening ahead of the 2019 polls.