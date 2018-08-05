Road to 2019: Catholic Members Urged to Register

Catholic members in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe have been advised to take advantage of the phase III of the voter registration exercise currently under way in both Lilongwe City and Rural to register.

Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese, His Grace the Most Rev. Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye made the remarks Saturday at St Patrick’s Parish in Area 18 in Lilongwe when he officially launched Catholic Men Organization (CMO) for the Archdiocese.

He said all eligible voters should seize the opportunity to register and stand a chance to take part in the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

“Every Malawian regardless of religion, race or tribe, has attained 18 years of age has the right to register and vote in any election in the country. You can only exercise your democratic right of voting by first registering during this period and be able to vote in the forthcoming elections,” Ziyaye explained.

The Archbishop said Pastoral letter which was issued by the Church early in the year provides insights on how the electorates could scrutinize their leaders and make rightful decision on who to vote for.

He said the pastoral letter only convey God’s message for the political leadership and people to see how social challenges the country is facing could be addressed.

“The Church does not encourage its members to vote for a particular individual or party but it only help in encouraging its members to be keen in choosing political leadership which is capable of changing their living standards,” Ziyaye pointed out.

He said as a church it has encouraged its members not to remain behind but to fully participate in Church activities and political developments.

Ziyaye explained that as Church members have a very crucial role of ensuring that they part in the sharpening of the country’s political direction.

He said that, “We need to have more members from the diocese get registered before the end of the phase. You have to be part of the democratic process but obtained a voter registration slip at any voting centre in the diocese.”

CMO Chairperson for Lilongwe Archdiocese, Ignatius Chadwala committed his organization to ensuring that its membership is fully involved in all church and country’s development agenda.

He pointed out that it was pleasing to note that the membership of CMO is the diocese has all people of different career backgrounds which are very instrumental to the growth of the Church.

“Archbishop, let me assure you that CMO members will be available for the Church and government development needs. The Cathedral in which the diocese wants to build in Maula will have the blessing and support from the organization through technical, financial and advisory roles,” Chadwala promised.

He said the Church should not misunderstand the establishment of CMO as a rival organization to the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) but they should view it as a complimentary structure of the church which is calling for more men participation in church activities.-MANA