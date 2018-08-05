Northerners Shun UTM, Chilima Calls for Peace

People of the northern region have been advised to remain united and focused towards the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Vice President who is also the leader of the newly formed, United Transformation Movement (UTM), Dr. Saulos Chilima gave the advised Saturday at Mzuzu Upper Stadium grounds when he launched his Movement in the region.

He pointed out that the road to 2019 elections would not be easy and that Malawians need to be remain peaceful by avoiding acts of political violence prior to the Election Day.

Chilima said the country’s democratic principles need to be consolidated from all political spheres and tolerance among members of political groupings is essential.

“The people who fought for the country’s democracy were united and had the spirit of love within them. They demonstrated total patriotism to their well being of the country politically,” he told the gathering.

The UTM leader called on the gathering to be patriotic to the country and desists from indulging themselves from the acts of political violence.

Chilima urged Malawians to be dedicated to hard work in order to improve the socio-economic development of the country.

He said Malawians should be united for the development of the country regardless of their political, tribal and religious affiliations.

The gathering observed a minute of silence in honour of the departed Malawians who fought for the country’s democracy.

Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya who was present at the rally urged all Malawians to get registered for them to express their democratic right to vote in May 21, 2019 elections.

“Let us go and register in large numbers if we are to vote during next year’s Tripartite Elections,” he appealed.

This is the third time UTM has hold a launch meeting after the Masintha and Njamba meetings for the past two weekends.