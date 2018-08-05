Mother, Daughter Burnt to Ashes

A 33 year old woman, Liginet Chimenya and her two year old daughter, Veronica Sambani have been burnt to death after a house they were sleeping in caught fire in the early hours of Thursday.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yohane Tasowana confirmed the incident in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday.

“Brother to the deceased, Frank Chikungwa, left home around 14:30 pm for a funeral ceremony at nearby village. While at the funeral, he received a message that his sister’s house had caught fire and rushed home where he found the house completely burnt,” he said.

The PRO said brother to the deceased told the Police that by the time the house caught fire, all neighbours were also at the funeral ceremony.

According to Tasowana, Police visited the scene and found that the deceased left a pot on fire where she was cooking pigeon peas and the fire accidentally caught the grass fence that resulted in razing down the house in which the two were sleeping.

He said results of a postmortem conducted at Thumbwe Health Centre revealed that death was due to severe burns.

Police in the district is advising members of the public to completely stop having houses with grass fence and put off fire when going to bed.

Chimenya and her daughter Sambani hails from Masuli Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere in the district.