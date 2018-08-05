Malnutrition Kills 63 Children in Salima

Annual report on various nutrition interventions implemented in Salima in the just ended 2017-18 financial year has revealed that 63 under-five children die due to malnutrition.

The report which was presented during a District Nutrition Coordinating Committee (DNCC) showed that the figure is higher than that of the proceeding financial year, 2016/17, which indicated that 35 children died of malnutrition.

Salima District Hospital Nutrition Coordinator, Joseph Chizeze said although the figure is on the higher side, the cases are within the death rate of below 10 per cent of all reported cases allowed by World Health Organization (WHO).

“Meanwhile our quality assurance team will soon meet to analyze the performance, so that it can make recommendations on how to address the challenges that might have contributed to the situation,” he pointed out.

Chizeze said that the rise in the cases could be attributed to the cases of late reporting to Nutrition Referral Unit (NRU) and increased cases of women who stop going to hospital with their children for medication among those people

“As of now the main challenge that could be attributed to these deaths includes poor health service seeking behavior and long distance to health facilities covered by clients,” the Officer added.

Executive Director of Salima Governance Network (SAGNET), Thomas Mwangupili said the performance is not so good.

“The fact that the figures are indicating the rise in the death of infants is not welcome, we need to do better this year,” he observed.

Apart from government the district has over five Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) implementing nutrition related interventions including CARE Malawi, FEED the Children, Catholic Health Commission, World Vision Malawi (WVM) and World Relief.