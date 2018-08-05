Acts of Listening Govt: DPP Returns K145 Million to Pioneer Investment

The Mighty Democratic Progress Party on Saturday returned the controversial MK145 million to Pioneer Investment after revelations that the company is under Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigations.

Mighty DPP Publicity Secretary, who is also Government mouth-piece, Nicholas Dausi made the announcement at a press briefing Lilongwe.

Pioneer Investment is under investigation by the ACB for what are alleged to be fraudulent dealings in a food ration contract supply to the Malawi Police Service.

It is believed that the MK145 million Pioneer donated to Mighty DPP is part of the money which the company received from its contract.

The Political Parties law in Malawi permits political parties to receive donations from individuals and firms. The law also indicates it is not for political parties to question the source of the money being donated.