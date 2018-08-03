DPP Will Win with a Landslide in Chitipa

Presidential Advisor on National Unity and Parliamentary Affairs, Nick Masewo says President Peter Mutharika and the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) will win with a landslide victory in Chitipa district during the force coming Tripartite Elections.

In an exclusive Interview with MEC Stringer , Masewo said Mutharika who is Presidential candidate for the party will sweep all the votes on presidential ticket in the district as he has tremendously delivered in the two districts of Chitipa and Karonga.

“People have a liberty to choose but they have no choice to make a mistake, when it comes to what DPP has done, it has done a lot to mention in the past four years.

” It is up to people in Chitipa to choose wisely but am very much optimistic that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will carry the day. I don’t see MCP, UTM UDF outstanding him.” Said confidently.

Masewo is also hopeful of reclaiming the parliamentary seat for Chitipa North which he lost to the current incumbent Member of Parliament Dr James Munthari for Peoples Party in 2014 tripartite elections. He however said his dreams depends on the primary elections of the party.

Meanwhile reacting to the remarks made by Masewo, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General for Chitipa district Isaac Mwepa who is also the councillor for Nkhangwa Ward in Chitipa North said that Masewo is baseless and he does not deserve to be a presidential advisor.

“Malawians have seen themselves hurdles they have been going through since 2014 till to date, we talk of black outs, poor educational standards, our economy is not good.

Presidential advisors are people who have largely failed and they are there to make their stomach full, they are there to please the president. ” Mwape queried

If Mwepa’s dreams of standing on a parliamentary seat during the primaries will go toward his way at his political party (MCP) will face each other with Masewo who lost the seat during 2014 tripartite elections to Dr James Munthari for PP in Chitipa North Constituency, the future for Masewo to contest on parliamentary ticket will as well depend on parliamentary election results.-(Madalitso Phiri, MEC Stringer)