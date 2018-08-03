Chilima in Trouble

United Transformation Movement leader Dr. Saulos Chilima, has been given seven days by Malawi Police to explain the claims he made that Mighty Democratic Progressive Party administration plans to rig the 2019 tripartite elections

Chilima made the sensational claim two weeks ago when he launched the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

He told Malawians that he had information that government has a machine to spy on people and rig the election.

“In your speech, you alluded to a very useful and important piece of information about the purchase of [a] spying machine for purposes of rigging the upcoming tripartite elections by some quarters,”

“My writing is humbly to request you to provide more information on the issue at your earliest convenience or preferably within seven days of receipt of this letter so that my office can institute a formal investigation on this matter,” reads the letter written by Director of Criminal Investigations, Stain Chaima, dated July 27 2018.

During the UTM launch, Chilima said: “We know that they have purchased a machine that is used to eavesdrop people’s conversations. What are you afraid of? Don’t spy on innocent citizens.