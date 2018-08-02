Zambezi Evangelical Church Youths Urged to Register to Vote

General Secretary (GS) of Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) under Mitsidi Synod, Reverend Luckwell Mtima has encouraged their members including youth in the country to go and register in order for them to vote during the upcoming 2019 tripartite elections.

The GS disclose this to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview in Mangochi that a church thought it wise to remind and encourage their members including the youth to take part on registration process which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is underway in the country.

“Every Malawian has rights to vote for a leader of his or her choice, so we are encouraging them to register during designated period in their communities in order for them to have a chance to choose a leader and political party they wants in next year’s elections,” he said.

Mtima added that all those who don’t want to register now they would not have a chance to vote their own leader and political party.

The voter’s registration will consider all citizens who are 18 years of age regardless of regional include educational background, race, tribe and language among others.

Lilongwe Church Senior Resident Pastor, Gerald Malinda encourages people from all parts of the country to vote regardless of where they are coming from.

“Everyone should vote for visionary leaders who can help to develop the country in all areas include agriculture, industry, labour and many others,” he pointed out.

The Church’s National Youth Coordinator, Pastor Gift Mphongolo encouraged church members including the youth to establish small business in their respective place in order for them not depending on being employed.

“Every youth should not depend only to be employed by private or government sectors when they have finished their education but they should also think of becoming entrepreneurs,” he pointed out.

Mphongolo encouraged the youths to live as witnesses of Jesus Christ in their churches and work hard in their studies so that they can contribute to sustainable development of this nation.

The church is encouraging all organisations to sensitize the youth on human rights to ensure that they balance emphasis on rights and responsibilities.

He called on parents, communities, churches and government to invest holistically in raising a generation of students and youth that would transform the nation.

One of the Church Youth from Michiru ZEC in Blantyre, Blessings Mgona requested fellow youth to not involve in acts of misconducts that would degenerate into hate speech, foul languages and personalities including being used by political leaders in evil things.

“Hate speech and non-issue based political pronouncements can easily lead our country into a path of anarchy and conflicts,” he noted.

Voter registration for 2019 Tripartite Elections (TPE) commenced from on June 26, 2018 and it will end on November 9, 2018.

The registration is been conducted in phases and now it is in the third phase which is involving Lilongwe District and City.