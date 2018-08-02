Worry Over Rise in Divorce Rate

Thyolo Third Grade Magistrate, James Balakasi on Tuesday expressed concern with high numbers of cases of divorce in the district which he attributed to increase in early marriages.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Balakasi said the district continued to register high divorce rate due to early marriages.

According to Balakasi, the most registered cases of divorce in his court were as a result of early marriages whereby parents and guardians contributed in one way or the other.

“Usually, girls marry because of early pregnancies. Quite often, parents and relatives force such girls to marry. These children fail to cope with life and start cheating or abusing each other,” observed Balakasi.

He, however, said cases of divorce were increasing in the courts because of lack of knowledge of where to report such matters.

Speaking in a separate interview, Landasi Tholly, who is in his early 80’s and has been vibrant in being a marriage advocate/councillor to so many marriages in Jehovah’s Witness Church, described the increase in cases of divorce in court as worrisome.

“Divorce is now everywhere and it is very bad. For the church or any community to develop, it needs healthy marriages. If the marriage is broken, then community development will not work properly,” said Tholly.

Tholly said early pregnancies force children who are not mature to get married.

“These children don’t have time to understand each other and instead rush to seek divorce,” he said, urging parents to take children to school after delivering instead of forcing them into marriage.

So far, Thyolo Magistrate Court has registered over 124 cases of divorce since January this year