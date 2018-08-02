University Students Urged to Venture into Entrepreneurship

Former students in Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) from Daeyang University in Lilongwe have urged the youth in the country to develop their lives through entrepreneurship after a tertiary education.

Daeyang University Alumni member, Michael Chinere disclosed this Tuesday to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe that youth should be involved in entrepreneurship after finishing their tertiary education in various universities in the country.

“Youth should not only concentrate to be employed by government or private sector but they should aim higher to be entrepreneurs who can employ others,” he pointed out.

A group of eight former ICT students from the University in September 25, 2017 suggested coming up with a company called Mango Tech Company to offer ICT services that will help to close technological gap in the country.

Chinere who is Marketing and Sales Manager of the company said their company has committed to empower youth in ICT through software development and trainings.

“We want to provide good and excellent ICT services, to develop and implement best software’s that can be helpful in various division including being reliable and trust worth in ICT service delivery,” he added.

Chinere explained that after looking at the limited technological outcomes as a nation, they thought to involve young entrepreneurs’ on perspective and practices.

He said as a company they deal in software, website development, website hosting, graphic designing, video editing including civil education on IT related topics many others.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Software and Graphic Designer of the Company Senzenjani Manjawira said the company improves the standards of people by utilizing the advantages that come with Information communication technologies.

“Our success evolves around team work, continuous improvement approach and commitment to our customers, as well as the good skills we demonstrate through our services. Our team demonstrates our core values which are the backbone of the company on daily basis,” he stated.

Secretary and Social Media Facilitator of the company, Faith Namame pointed out that their main goal is to empower ICT mainly in software development, as a result developing software and civic educating people on how to use the software’s effectively.