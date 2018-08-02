Student Nurses Decorate Mzimba District Hospital Children’s Ward

Students from Ekwendeni College of Health Sciences, Kamuzu College of Nursing, Mzuzu University and St. John’s College of Nursing, who are on internship program at Mzimba District Hospital, have embarked on a decoration exercise of the children’s ward at the health facility.

One of the students, Gabriel Mputi, told Malawi News Agency Tuesday that the students intend to decorate the children’s ward with paintings and drawings of cartoons.

“Drawings and paintings of cartoons, numbers, letters, monkeys and other animals will contribute towards diversion therapy among the sick children. Instead of concentrating on his or her pain, a child pays attention to the paintings.

“The paintings also reduce separation anxiety as children admitted to a hospital feel separated from their normal and usual environment,” said Mputi.

He said as nurses in the making, they felt their responsibility in taking care of the patients goes beyond provision of ordinary treatment.

“We raised K 227, 000 through a big walk which we had at Mzimba Boma and we intend to approach other well- wishers so that we meet our target of K400, 000 which is the projected cost for this project,” said Mputi.

Mzimba South District Health Office Public Relations Officer, Ellings Nyirenda said the hospital was delighted with the students’ gesture, saying paintings and other things such as dolls play an important role in the healing process of sick children.