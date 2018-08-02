Opposition Monitors Shun Voter Registration Exercise

Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Justice Dr. Jane Ansah has bemoaned the lack of representatives from political parties in the ongoing voter registration in Lilongwe.

Ansah made these remarks despite the high turnout of people registering in Lilongwe when she inspected some six centres as part of her tour in Lilongwe City Centre Constituency on the day 3 of voter registration.

“I don’t know why there are no representatives from other political parties but we communicated to all political parties, CSOs and all our stakeholders to give us names of monitors in advance but they didn’t,” said Ansah.

She said it was disappointing that its the same political parties with monitors on the ground and revealed their presence makes the whole electoral process transparent.

Only the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Opposition Malawi Congress Party(MCP) and the Peoples Party (PP) had monitors in almost all centres she toured while other political parties where conspicuously missing.

A snippet of the six centres she toured in Lilongwe City Centre Constituency showed that over Five thousand people had registered in the centres by Wednesday noon since Monday.

She has since urged more people to go and register so that they can choose leaders who are development minded and will help them.

The six centres she toured at the constituency include Civic Offices, Kauma, Mgona Chatata, Kabwabwa and Chipala school.

Commenting on the matter, Chancellor College revered Political Analyst, Mustafa Hussein said it is important that political parties should have monitors on the ground to ensure a credible election.

“everybody has to play a part in this so that they shouldn’t cry foul about the voter registration and the tripartite elections in general even if they are busy with planning party conventions and other businesses.” said Hussein.-(By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer)