Girls Warned Against Early Marriages

Kasungu District Education Manager (DEM), Joseph Nkhata, has asked girls in the district to refrain from early marriages so that they focus on their education by remaining in school.

Girls’ involvement in early marriages is a major contributing factor of high school dropout amongst girls countrywide.

Speaking Monday at Chayamba Secondary School in the district where Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) organized a summer camp for girls, Nkhata expressed concern over the tendency by some girls who abandon school in favour of marriage at a tender age.

“We believe that once we educate a girl, we have educated the nation, girls should put everything aside and say no to early marriages which draw them away from school. It is pathetic that most girls decide to rush into marriages at a tender age,” said Nkhata.

In her remarks, Project Officer for GENET in Kasungu, Biata Banda Kadam’manja, said they organized the summer camp to equip girls with the skills they need to overcome pressures of adolescence.

“We thought of organizing the summer camp here in Kasungu to make the girls know the importance of education. We engaged role models who have encouraged and guided them on how to become what they have always wanted after completing their education,” said Kadam’manja.

GENET is implementing a project in Kasungu known as Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM) which aims at empowering girls and young women through education, skills development and advancing their rights, status and well-being.