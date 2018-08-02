Don’t Settle Rape, Defilement Cases – Police Tells Tumbuka Chiefs

Police in Northern Region have asked chiefs in Rumphi to stop handling defilement cases, saying such cases are criminal acts and are, therefore, supposed to be reported to police for justice to prevail.

The police appeal comes after revelation that some chiefs in the district preside over cases of defilement, a development believed to be fueling the cases in the district.

Northern Region Police Operations Officer, Dorothy Kawale was speaking Tuesday at Bolero in Rumphi during a confidence-building meeting between Rumphi Community Policing Department, and community members and traditional leaders as a way of enhancing working relationship between the two parties.

According to Kawale, some traditional leaders preside over cases of defilement and in the process they conceal the acts and subsequently the perpetrators, especially when the suspects are related to the traditional leaders.

“Most of the times when defilement cases are taken to traditional leaders for hearing, they are always concluded unreported as perpetrators are advised to pay a certain amount of money to the victims’ parents so the trend kills justice,” Kawale said.

She further explained that defilement cases are criminal in nature and are supposed to be reported to relevant authorities such as police for justice to take its course.

“Local leaders have the responsibility of protecting the rights of children, especially the girl child who is vulnerable to several abuses in society,” said the police officer.

In an exclusive interview, Group Village Head Hunga said he was equally disappointed with some of his colleagues who handle such cases, adding that the duty of traditional leaders was to report the cases to necessary authorities.

“Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe is committed and has welfare of the girl child at heart; we need to emulate this gesture. Therefore, any traditional leaders who will continue presiding over defilement cases will face the law,” Hunga said.