Catholic Church to Launch National Youth Council Of Malawi

For the first time ever in the history of a Catholic Churches in the country will this year launch a National Catholic Youth Council as one way to promoting Christian youth values.

The event will be held at Don Bosco Youth Centre in Lilongwe from August 3 to 5, 2018 under the theme: ‘Youth, Faith and Vocational Discernment’ and to be be presided over by Bishop Peter Musikuwa of Chikwawa Diocese.

The Chairperson of National Organizing Committee, Larry Nita has disclosed this to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Lilongwe that the gathering is aimed at promoting Christian values.

“We want all youth across the country to come together and benefit through sharing ideas from the young people will be made aware of their dignity, discover their own vocation and potential,” he said.

Nita added that the youth gathering itself is a pool of social capital from which the youth and the church could tap apostles in their different manifestations depending on the life to which the youth are called.

“The public should expect a well baked youth from this governing that will realize and take up their right places in the society as leaders of today not tomorrow” he said.

Nita stated that the youth were meeting a lot of challenges with the absence of the council as the youth did not bang heads together to reach a common understand on the issues that affect them in and outside the church.

“We did not have a pool of social capital which we could exploit in pursuit of our careers as social networks were restricted to institutions of learning and did it seem useful outside campus and non-campus youth working and non-working class youth,” the Chairperson added

He warned that, “I want to encourage parents to send their children to this important event and parents should not worry about the safety of their children because we have put in place strict rules of conduct of violation of which we will see them suspended or expelled from activities of this gathering depending of the magnitude of their misfeasance.”

Activities lined up for this event include motivational speeches, life testimonies from fellow youth, spiritual talk, prayer intercessions and college sports competitions and entertainment in the form of live shows.