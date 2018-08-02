APM Carries on with Developments in Mzuzu

This is Sonda Power substation in the Northern Region City of Mzuzu. It is a completely new distribution substation which has been constructed under the $350.7 million Malawi Power Compact, courtesy of the people of the United States of America (USA), acting through Millennium Challenge Corporation – MCC.

Once commissioned and energized, this substation is expected to expand the availability and access to reliable power in Mzuzu through three distribution overhead lines that will connect the substation to Mzuzu Central Hospital, Mzuzu Industrial Area and the other one to Mzuzu Dumpsite Area.

The substation will, therefore, offload an aging main transformer located at Mzuzu ESCOM which is currently overloaded. Construction work at Sonda Substation is currently 97 percent complete, according to Enock Magola, Regional Engineer for Fichtner Consulting Engineers Ltd, a Consulting Engineering firm for MCA-Malawi. The main Contractor at the site, Consolidated Power Projects (CONCO), is currently doing cabling and setting panels inside the Control Building at the substation.