Mangochi Primary School Enrollment Escalets, As Dropout Rate Increases

Chairperson for Mangochi Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Aggrey Mfune says the district tops the list of high primary school enrollment in the country, despite having an increase in dropout rate.

Mfune said this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday observing that in the past the district was behind in terms of school enrollment and school attendance both in primary and secondary school due to lack of civic education on the importance of education.

He said from 2016 to date, Mangochi has managed to rise through the ladder with the enrollment rate of primary schools hitting over 100 percent, attributing the success to annual road shows and the partnership between CSOs and community leaders in sensitizing people on the importance of education.

“I came to Mangochi in 2006 and then the district had the lowest enrolment rate, but because of the road shows, Mangochi is number one in the whole country, in enrollment rate for primary school learners,” Mfune said.

He added: “During the road shows, we try to bring along nurses, police officers and even teachers as role models to inspire these young people and when chiefs are in the forefront, people tend to listen. To be honest, the road shows have paid-off and the results are visible.”

However, Mfune observed that although the enrollment rate had gone up, the dropout rate had also increased especially when the children from primary school reach Standard 4-8.

“The challenge we have is that when girls reach Standard 4-8, they drop out of school because they either get pregnant or get married.

Now that’s where the problem is. The more the children enroll in junior classes, the more they drop in upper classes,” Mfune lamented.

Mfune said due to that, the CSOs had decided to work closely with education institutions and community governance structures to eradicate the problem, saying it was evident that most children in Mangochi do not prioritize education.-MANA