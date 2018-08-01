Headteacher Impregnates Pupil, Commits Suicide

A primary school head teacher in Nkhotakota has committed suicide after he allegedly defiled and impregnated his 14 year old pupil (name withheld).

Nkhunga Police Station Publicist, Ignatius Esau, identified the deceased head teacher as Darwin Nkhoma of Kamphandika Village, Traditional Authority Kafuzira in the same district.

Esau said Nkhoma, who worked as a teacher for 23 years had been head teacher for Kaweluwelu School for nine years. He said Nkhoma fell in love with a 14 year old girl whom he later impregnated.

Esau said the deceased was apparently unsettled after realizing that the news had spread around the area and attracted the attention of activists who advocate for the advancement of girl-child education.

“The head teacher in the middle of the night lied to his wife that he had to go out to attend to goats outside their house but never returned.

“Two days later, Nkhoma was found hanging dead in a nearby forest and postmortem singled out suffocation as the major cause of his death,” he said.