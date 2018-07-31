Six Mzuni Players to Face Chop

Six Mzuni players will face the chop from the current squad and they need to look elsewhere in order to finish the 2018 soccer season as players.

Mzuni Coach, Gilbert Chirwa disclosed this Sunday after his team finished the first round of TNM super league on number 14 with 15 points from 15 games. He said the players would be removed as result of poor performance and lack of team discipline.

“We have finished the first round of the league and the hunt for new players is now on. We need to have new players in the team in order to help us get out of the relegation zone,” Chirwa said.

Mzuni Coach noted that some of the players that earmarked for the chop are failing to cope with intensity of the league hence to look elsewhere to beef up the squad.

“We want to have a third goalkeeper, left back, midfielder and additional strikers in our team. The second round of the league will be tough and we need to get prepared for that. We can only get prepared for that if our squad is beefed,” he said.

Chirwa explained that Mzuni technical panel has identified some players to be lopped in and start training as soon as possible in readiness of the second round.

He refused to disclose the names of the players on the chopping list and was mum to mention new signings as he kept a tight lid.

Civil Sporting Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa hinted that his team need to acquire new players for the second round as his team finished fourth with 25 points from 15 games.

“We need to sit down as a technical, executive and supporter committees to see which players need to be brought in,” he said.

Chirwa said the first round of the league was very tough although they have finished fourth they had problems in finishing.

“We need to work out on this area if we want to offer a challenge to the title. For sure we will have new faces in the squad for the second of the TNM super league,” Team Manager added.

Civil Sporting captain and currently joint leading scorer with 10 goals in the TNM super, Raphael Phiri is set to be joining the league leaders Nyasa Big bullets.

Phiri’s move will make him join his teammate, Righteous Banda who joined the people’s team early in the season.

Surprisingly no Civil official was available to comment on the issue as most of them were refusing to commit themselves on the issue claiming they were not aware of the development.

Bullets Chief Executive, Fleetwood Haiya over the weekend indirectly indicated that one of Civil’s player was playing his last game for the team against Mzuni and will be joining them in Blantyre.

However, Haiya remained tongue-tied to mention the player in question and he was impressed with the inclusion some players from their reserve side who were drafted into the main team over the weekend when they played Blue Eagles.

The TNM Super league is on recess until August 12, 2018 and teams will go flat out on the market to acquire new players in order to beef up their squads for the second round battles.