Kamuzu Barrage Ready by October

Kamuzu barrage in Liwonde is set to be operational by the end October, 2018 thus according to Government Site Engineer at the barrage, Toney Nyasulu.

Engineer Nyasulu said the barrage was expected to be completed in October 2017 but this failed due to some technical problems the contracts were experiencing on site.

“The decking of the new bridge is now done and the removal of the existing gates and replace with new ones is underway.

Very soon road construction to link the bridge will start soon and we are hopefully that come October everything will be done,” Nyasulu told the Media Managers.

The Site Engineer the completion of the barrage would improve efficiency and capacity of regulating the water levels upstream and downstream.

“We are hoping the barrage will provide a crucial role in help to reduce cases of flooding and soil erosion downstream.

We have replaced the old gates which were being operated manually and we have installed new gates which will be operated by machines,” he explained.

Nyasulu added that the construction of the new bridge downstream parallel to the existing one would allow the old bridge to be used for the operation of the barrage and pedestrian traffic.

He said the bridge has 14 gates which are 40 cm higher than the precious one and this would help in the flow of water. Nyasulu pointed out that the new bridge would solely be used all vehicles.

“We are removing the weed boom and replace with a new one in order to improve the capacity and efficiency of weed capture.

We will instill a jib crane/weed collector and this will collect the weeds to be accumulated on the eastern side of the weed boom,” Government Engineer narrated.

Nyasulu added that bridge portion is completed; erosion protection and energy dissipaters are completed.

“Six new gates have been fitted and office building for the barrage and jib crane operations is completed. The concrete foundations for the jib crane and weed boom anchorage are under construction,” he disclosed.

He said the construction of the new intake for southern water board for Liwonde town council is underway.

Shire River Basin Management Project communication specialist, Horace Nyaka said the project is one of the biggest investment development projects the country has ever had for years.

He said the project thought it wise to engage media managers to appreciate the rate of progress.

“We have engaged reporters on a number of occasions and now we are involving the Media Managers to see for themselves.

So far so good, the coverage for the project has been fantastic and we don’t have issues with the media,” Nyaka told the Managers.

Media Managers expressed gratitude for availing them an opportunity to appreciate progress on the Kamuzu barrage who works started in 0ctober 2014.

Kamuzu barrage was commissioned in 1965 to regulate the flow levels of water in the Shire River to ensure sustainable water flow for hydro power generation, irrigation, water supply and other uses.