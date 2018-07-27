OPC Impressed With Public Sector Reforms Program Progress

Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) has commended local authorities in the northern region for embracing Public Sector Reforms Programme, a development which has made most Council’s to improve their performance and service delivery.

Chief Director of Public Sector Reforms in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Seodi White made the remarks Tuesday in Mzuzu when she presided over a one day Public Sector Reforms Programme conference for local councils in the region.

She said that it is pleasing to note that most local authorities in the region have registered success stories in different fields as compared to some local authorities in the central and southern regions.

White cited Mzuzu City Council, M’mbelwa and Nkhatabay District Councils which have excelled in road infrastructure development, revenue collection and introduction of standardized of primary schools’ terminal tests respectively.

“It is very impressive to learn that since the Public Sector Reforms Program was introduced to local authorities a year ago, M’mbelwa District Council has managed to raise its revenue collection from K6 million to K16 million per month besides registering other successes,” the Chief Director explained.

She advised authorities in the Councils against relaxing to ensure perfecting and sustaining the achievements.

“Let me say that the Councils’ performances are at different levels, and this depends on leaderships,” White added.

She said the conference was organized to provide a leaning platform for the councils through experience sharing.

“This conference also act as a monitoring tool of the implementation of the programme besides other monitoring tools such as quarterly reports which the Councils submit to OPC,” White pointed out.

M’mbelwa District Commissioner, Thomas Chirwa said the reform programme has made the council to diversify its revenue base and introduce an electronic revenue submission system to ensure that all revenue released through different fees is submitted to the council.

“We are currently using an electronic system through which revenue collectors deposit revenue on daily basis into an Airtel money account which is connected to our FDH Bank account and this makes us monitor performance of our revenue collectors,” he disclosed.

Chirwa said Councils need to invest in different businesses using locally generated revenue and District Development Fund for them to have sustainable revenue base.

“In line with this understanding, M’mbelwa District Councils has plans to embark on a lodge construction project. The lodge will be one of the fixed asserts which will contribute to our ambition of creating sustainable revenue base,” the DC said.

Public Sector Reforms Programme and its inception report were launched by the President Prof. Peter Mutharika in 2015 with the goal of improving public sectors ’performance and service delivery.