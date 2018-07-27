Man Arrested for Keeping Hair of a Person With Albinism

Machinga Police are keeping in custody a 37 year old man, Mankhokwe Lilongwe, for keeping hair which belongs to a person with albinism.

Machinga Police Publicist Constable Davie Sulumba said the suspect was found with the hair on July 8, 2018 at Nayuchi boarder in the district.

Sulumba said Lilongwe, who is a member of Youth Net Club (YONECO) in the area, visited the victim Mafukeni Molesi, a person with albinism and cheated him that a Member of Parliament for the area, Ester Jolobala, had sent him to collect information on the number and names of people with albinism in the area.

“The suspect then told the victim that there was need for him to look presentable during the scheduled meeting, hence the need for him to have a hair-cut at a barbershop,” he added.

The police spokesperson said the victim agreed and after he had the haircut, the suspect collected the victim’s hair and kept it.

“This surprised the victim who pleaded with the suspect to have his hair. The suspect, of course, denied to have collected the hair,” he said.

According to Sulumba, when the matter was reported to Nayuchi Police Post, a follow up was made leading to the arrest of the accused.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in our custody and has been charged with the offence of Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace, contrary to section 181 of the Penal Code,” said Sulumba.

Lilongwe comes from Nyangataya Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority M’chinguza in Machinga.-MANA