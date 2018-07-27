Malawian Pastor ‘Steals from Own Church Member’

Police in Dedza have arrested a pastor for Hope Community Church for allegedly swindling a church member of cash amounting to MK1.4 million on pretext that he would take her to the church’s headquarters in the United States of America (USA).

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, the pastor identified as Abraham Abusesiya has been collecting the money from the woman in small amounts since 2015.

“The pastor told the complainant, Loveness Paulo, who is a teacher at Dzenza Community Day Secondary School in Dedza that he received a communication from the church’s headquarters in USA to identify and send people who are able to speak English to USA for a vacation.

“Then the Pastor told the woman that she was chosen as she knows how to speak English and he started demanding cash for processing of her passport and visa. This started in 2015 and the pastor has been demanding cash from her in small portions up to the total of K1.4 million,” Kabango said.

Kabango said the woman became suspicious and reported the matter to police after seeing that the trip was not materialising despite the pastor’s continued demands for more money.

He said the pastor has been charged with obtaining money by false pretence and that he will appear in court soon.

Pastor Abusesiya, 31, hails from Makwinja village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka while Paulo, 49, hails from Kamala village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachere both in Dedza.