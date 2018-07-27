Controversial MK4 Billion Starts Benefiting People

People in the country have started benefiting from the K4 billion, Community Managed Socio – Economic Project (COMSEP) that recently attracted criticism from different sectors in the country.

The money was described by government critics as a token of appreciation by government to all Members of Parliament who supported its bills in parliament.

However, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has rolled out the COMSEP using the very same money where communities instead of the purported MPs will be in charge of coming up with developmental activities of their choices.

About K19 million will be given out to every constituency in the country but upon approval of the Area Development Committee which is also going to be spearheading the project at community level.

Chief Rural Development Officer in the Ministry, Francis Sakala said the fund is aimed at empowering local communities to come up with projects that will respond to their needs.

Sakala was speaking in Mulanje on Wednesday during an extraordinary full council meeting. He said the fund is there to contribute to the welfare of poor Malawians by increasing their access to social and economic development.

“Of course some areas have already started benefiting from this fund but we are here to outline the guidelines that are to be followed for communities to access this money but let me say that the fund is here to serve poor Malawians,” Sakala explained.

The district council according to guidelines is there to provide guidance and appraise the projects.

Mulanje District Commissioner, Charles Makanga urged local leaders in the district to follow appropriate procedures if they want to have access to the money failing which they will not access it saying project guidelines will be keenly followed to ensure the projects are run smoothly.