Civic Education for Voter Registration Suspended

Constituency Civic Voter Education Assistants (CCVEA) for Chitipa Central and North Constituencies have suspended the voter and education sensitization campaign in the respected areas amidst a Lion which continues to cause havoc in the district.

It has taken two weeks now since the lion which is believed to have escaped from Lwangwa game reserve in Zambia was spotted in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kameme, and it has so far killed three cattle and injured 3 people.

According to one of the CCVEA for Chitipa Central Constituency Dickson Munyimbiri said he is afraid of going to an area called Lwakwa in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia’s area which is the only place he has so far not reached.

“My fingers are crossed, I don’t know what to do because the area has been heavily affected, it is difficult to move in that area, people are just hiding in their homes due to fear they have already killed six cattle and injured three people who are admitted to Mzuzu Central Hospital”. Said Munyimbiri.

Meanwhile Police officers in the district were early last week deployed to the area to hunt for the lions together with game rangers in order to stablalise the area. Police Publicist in the district Gladwell Simwaka confirmed this.

‘’we have deployed some police officers to hunt for the lions in Kameme that are hovering around but currently we have not found one yet, but we are not giving up , we are sure that we may be on it,” he said confidently.

District Elections Officer for Chitipa , Michael Mkandawire in a separate phone interview also confirmed receiving communication from these CCVEA’s about their tools down and advised them not go to that area until the situation comes to normal.

“For Chitipa north Constituency, sensitization meetings on civic and voter education by our CCVEA have been put to a halt temporarily for the safety of our staff until we are advised accordingly by the police,” Said Mkandawire.

The lions that are causing havoc to people and reared animals in the area are reported to have aborted from Lwangwa game reserve in Zambia which boarders with Chitipa district, to the western side.

The voter registration exercise will start in the district from 8th to 21st October this year.-(Story By Madalitso Phiri- MEC Stringer)